Caretaker boss Lee Bullen demands big Owls improvement in 2019

Caretaker boss Lee Bullen believes there is plenty more to come from the Owls in 2019.

Wednesday, without a manager following the sacking of Jos Luhukay on December 21, occupy 16th position after 25 matches.

And the Owls stretched their unbeaten run under Bullen to three matches with a creditable point at third-placed West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

He told The Star: "I think there is a big room for improvement. The players have underachieved in a lot of aspects. I think they will accept that.

“We are a better team than where we currently are but ultimately the league table doesn't lie.

“There are still 20 games left or so. We want to finish as high as we possibly can and take it from there.

“It is amazing what two, three, four results can suddenly change your whole season - one way or another. We have got to be mindful of that.

“Our aim is to improve and not go back to the way we have been.”

Bullen remains in the dark over how long he will remain in caretaker charge, with Steve Bruce widely expected to take charge at Hillsborough in the near future.

"The job will take care of itself," he said. "I know nothing more. It's in the hands of the chairman. I'll just plan towards Birmingham (their next game) until anything changes.

"It's not a frustration for me, I'm living the dream at the moment. My history and love for the club is well known.

"I don't see this as frustrating in any way. I've not been told Steve Bruce has the job.

"I read the media like everyone but I've not been told anything.

"I'm just loving it. If the chairman wants to tell me something, he'll tell me something. He's told me to take the team and I'm really enjoying it."

Wednesday are next in action at home to Birmingham City on New Year’s Day.