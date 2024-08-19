Careful consideration to be taken over future of Sheffield Wednesday hot property

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday’s work in the transfer window will continue ahead of the August 30 deadline - with outgoings expected as well as incomings.

There are outgoings expected at Sheffield Wednesday as the summer transfer window reaches its crescendo, with permanent transfers a possibility alongside loan switches. One player who won’t be moving on a permanent transfer deal is highly-rated young goalkeeper Pierce Charles, though careful consideration is being taken as to his future in the short term.

The Northern Ireland youth international stepped out to make his third senior appearance for the Owls in last week’s Carabao Cup win over Hull City and has made the bench in both of their league outings so far. The Star reported earlier this summer that a loan switch was being considered by Wednesday as they look to help him onto the next stage of his development. A handful of clubs are believed to have been keeping tabs on his situation.

A goalkeeper initially reared through the Manchester City academy, Charles is well-known to be a goalkeeper adept with the ball at feet. Wednesday boss Danny Röhl is an admirer of the skill set of the stopper, who turned 19 in July, but suggested a loan would only be granted should a suitor emerge that would compliment Charles’ style of play.

Experienced keeper Ben Hamer is quickly approaching a return to contention following a hand injury picked up in pre-season. That means he could provide back-up to James Beadle if Charles is granted a switch, though the youngster’s development at Middlewood Road under Sal Bibbo also provides an option. What is clear is that Charles won’t be sent out on loan for the sake of it and that a considered decision will be made as to where the club best see his development.

“It depends a little bit on where we are in the next two weeks,” Röhl said. “There will be a point where we have to look forward for the right fit for Pierce, it is special how he plays football. It is about playing football for him, this is what we are looking for, to find a good match. If there is not a good match then of course we are happy to have him here. This is a decision we will make in the next two weeks of course.”