Cardiff City man sees Sheffield Wednesday match as a springboard to kick on from

Cardiff City welcome Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon with a points tally that doesn’t fairly reflect the quality of their play this season, according to one of their midfielders.

Ryan Wintle believes their one-point total represents an cruel return after a chastening early days fixture list - and sees the Owls as opposition against whom they must get their season going.

A last-gasp concession on the opening weekend at Leeds United saw them fall to a draw, before a disappointing defeat to QPR and a defeat at Leicester City that came courtesy of a Foxes winner in the 96th minute.

The Bluebirds can be leapfrogged by pointless Wednesday this afternoon, though the former Crewe Alexandra appears confident their first win can come against Xisco’s side.

“We will be looking for three points against Sheffield Wednesday,” Wintles said. “Any team who comes here - we need to start making it hard for them. Hopefully that will start on Saturday.

“We are working hard and it will click. When it does we will be a force to be reckoned with. We can’t keep saying ‘Oh we played well but didn’t win’. We need to start winning games.”

Cardiff took only six wins from their 23 home matches last season and fell 2-1 to a QPR side coming off the back of a 4-0 opening day defeat to Watford in what has been their only home match of the campaign so far.

It is their performances against two of the relegated Premier League sides, however, that the 26-year-old is taking heart from.

“We have been unlucky,” Wintles continued. “Leeds and Leicester away are tough fixtures and a lot of people would have expected us to come away with zero points. We should have come away with at least four, maybe six points. It’s not great but there are positives from it.