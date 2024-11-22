Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Experienced Cardiff City man Joe Ralls knows his side are in for a battle at Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

A Championship clash this weekend between teams placed 23rd and 15th perhaps does not tell the full scale of the story as Cardiff City make the trip to take on Sheffield Wednesday. The Bluebirds have been a different side to the one before the sacking of Erol Bulut in September, earning an unbeaten run of six matches before losing their last two.

Wednesday, meanwhile, have navigated a difficult fixture list with a topsy-turvy set of results. They’ll wish to begin to improve upon a home record that currently sits at the 17th best in the division and Cardiff provide that first opportunity since a restart international break.

Back from injury that kept him out since the start of September, Joe Ralls believes they face a difficult task in South Yorkshire this weekend - he’s played five times at Hillsborough and only returned his first win at the ground in last season’s 2-1 Bluebirds win. He said: “It’s a really tough game to be fair, especially with the conditions going up to Hillsborough, it’s never an easy game.

“You’ve got to work hard up there and really earn a win there. I’m expecting nothing less than a really tough game. They’ve got quality, they’ve got some good players but we like to think that teams are becoming aware of some of our qualities and some of the players we have that are creating and scoring goals at the minute. We’re hoping we can go up there and show a really good away performance and cause them threats as well.”

Midfielder Ralls - Cardiff’s captain and answer to Liam Palmer having played 393 matches for the club since his debut in 2011 - suffered a leg injury in a 1-1 draw with Bristol City on September 6 and hasn’t played since. He stepped out with his side rock bottom of the division but has watched on as interim boss Omar Riza has steered them towards success - though defeats at Luton Town and to Blackburn Rovers prior to the international break set them back.

“I’ve been around it and I’ve been to the games,” he said, admitting his side had ‘runout of gas’ in their last two matches. “It’s been enjoyable to see the boys playing with a smile on their faces and playing with a bit of freedom to express themselves. We’re obviously disappointed with the last two results but all in all it was a really good block of results for us and it’s not put us into a position where we can start climbing the table.”