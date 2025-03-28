Cardiff City manager, Omer Riza, says that his side will be faced with an ‘interesting’ game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls take on the Bluebirds in Wales this weekend, with the sides battle it out for different things as the 2024/25 campaign comes to an end. For Wednesday they’re looking to keep their play-off hopes alive with a win, while Cardiff need to get points on the board in their bid to avoid relegation into League One.

City haven’t won back-to-back fixtures since back in October when they saw off Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, and Danny Röhl will be eager to make sure that their wait goes on as Wednesday head to Cardiff City Stadium this weekend. Riza has been pleased with the work they’ve done over the break, but knows the threat that the visitors pose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We still managed to have some good days of training,” he told the club website. “And we played a friendly last week. The boys have come back in refreshed and we’re ready to go. It’s been a really good week. Monday and Tuesday were very high in intensity and we got to practise what we needed to work on with good morale and energy. We trained well today and will do so again tomorrow before Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday...

“They’re a good side. They’ve got some attacking threats, they’ve got a good structure and good concepts in their game, in possession and out of possession in respect of pressing and controlling the game at times in possession. It’ll be an interesting game. We’re looking forward to it, a home game and hopefully we’ll have a good crowd behind the boys. We’re expecting a good game.”

Wednesday and Cardiff lock horns at 3pm, with the Owls knowing that a victory could see them move up to ninth place in the Championship table if they win and other results also go their way.