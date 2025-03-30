Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s half time changes gave Cardiff City problems, admitted their manager, Omer Riza.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls fought back from behind to claim a point in Wales on Saturday afternoon, with Michael Ihiekwe’s second half equaliser cancelling out Isaak Davies’ opening goal from the first half. Wednesday were far better in the second stanza, and Danny Röhl spoke afterwards about how pleased he was with his side’s reaction.

According to the Bluebirds’ boss there was a key moment that changed the game, with Shea Charles coming on to team up with Barry Bannan in the Owls midfield, and he thinks that they needed to capitalise on their dominance in the opening stanza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Riza’s thoughts on drawing with Sheffield Wednesday

Speaking after the game, as quoted by Wales Online, Riza said, "It's just one of those moments we are going through where it just changed second half. We didn't tell them to sit back and protect the lead. It was about going to get another goal. If we had done that in the first half, it might have eased the pressure. We didn’t manage to do that. It didn’t happen and we’ve come away with a point.

"We allowed them to have a lot more of the ball. The reason why, I don't know. We came off the levels and intensity and we didn't step through enough. It's those moments in games, our players feel, maybe it's a subconscious thing, they know how important the three points are and it's a natural thing we are doing. We have come away with a point and we have to move forward now into next week with QPR."

He went on to add, "Charles coming on second half caused us more issues," he said. "Dealing with two and not just Bannan, and we didn't really get to grips with it well enough. We've spoken about mentality]a lot. Until you're in this position you can never understand how difficult it is for them on the pitch. You have to keep plugging away and look to QPR on the weekend.

"They are going to be frustrated and disappointed. But we have 90 minutes to get the job done and we haven’t done that. We can't find excuses, we have to find solutions."