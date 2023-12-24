Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut claimed his side deserved everything they got out of their 2-1 win at Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday - despite a clear disparity in the data between the two sides.

The Turkish manager watched on as his side sparked a late turnaround to claim three points in a game Wednesday had full control of for the most part, the Owls dominating possession and taking on 18 shots at goal to the Bluebirds' seven. Frustratingly, the result leaves Wednesday six points back on the safety spots with results elsewhere in the relegation fight having gone their way.

High winds in South Yorkshire were mentioned by both managers in their post-match summation of how the game went, with Owls boss Danny Röhl admitting his frustration at what he described as an 'unnecessary defeat'.

Bulut revealed he had held a behind-the-scenes meeting with his players during the week after a run of just one win in six and said: "We knew it would be a difficult game today. It was not a game where you can play nice football, make combinations and score goals. Today, everything was about fighting and running," he said.

"The first half, not so much, but the second half, we showed team spirit and team work. At the start of the week we had a meeting with the team and we said we have to change how we work on the field. Because the games before was not like what we saw today. Today we fought as a team and I think we deserve the three points at the end."

Accepting Wednesday's dominance in the first half, Bulut spoke on a direct approach from the home side and gave an insight on a half-time discussion he felt made an impact on their second half turnaround.