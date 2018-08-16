Carabao Cup Draw: Sheffield Wednesday to take on Wolves in second round

Sheffield Wednesday will face Wolves at Hillsborough in the second round of the Carabao Cup.

The draw for the second round of the competition took place before the Owls' first round tie with the Black Cats at the Stadium of Light, which Wednesday won 2-0 thanks to goals from Marco Matias and Adam Reach.

Wolves came into the regionalised draw at this stage having been given a first round bye and the ties will take place on the week commencing August 27.

There is also Premier League opposition for Rotherham who travel to face Everton, while Doncaster Rovers are at home to Blackpool.

Carabao Cup second-round draw

Southern Section: Brighton v Southampton, QPR v Bristol Rovers, AFC Wimbledon v West Ham, Fulham v Exeter, Wycombe v Forest Green, Cardiff v Norwich, Millwall v Plymouth, Brentford v Cheltenham, Swansea v Crystal Palace, Newport v Oxford, Bournemouth v MK Dons, Reading v Watford

Northern section: Leicester v Fleetwood, Leeds v Preston, Sunderland/Sheffield Wednesday v Wolves, Nottingham Forest v Newcastle, Doncaster v Blackpool, Burton v Aston Villa, Hull v Derby, Middlesbrough v Rochdale, Everton v Rotherham, Blackburn v Lincoln, West Brom v Mansfield, Walsall v Macclesfield, Stoke v Huddersfield