There have been six permanent managers, two playoff campaigns, a relegation. Hunt himself managed to squeeze 115 senior appearances for Bristol City between his Hillsborough arrivals.

Now 30, he’s seen as one of the senior members of one of the more experienced squads in the division. And though he has racked up an impressive 427 professional appearances, he sees no reason to slow down now.

At his press unveiling on return to Wednesday in the summer, Hunt spoke of his pride in becoming a senior figure at a club so close to his heart.

And it seems he has followed through with that ambition. He stepped out as Wednesday skipper in Tuesday evening’s clash with Harrogate Town and told The Star he took time out to speak to the likes of Wednesday youngsters Alex Hunt and Ciaran Brennan to offer advice ahead of their respective loan moves.

“I saw what you guys were saying in the press and all the talk of them going out on loan,” he said. “So I took it upon myself to ask them before they went what they were thinking and where they were thinking of going.

“I wanted to give them a little bit of advice around my loan spells when I was younger. You can look at a loan move and think it looks good that you go to a higher team in a better division than some of the other clubs that are interested.

“But I told them it is all about going where they’re going to play. That’s the reason you go out on loan, to play football matches, proper men’s football.

“It was just a little bit of simple advice I felt I could give them. I keep up to date with how they’re doing and credit to them, they’re doing well.”

There’s an important distinction to be made between being experienced and being a veteran, Hunt said. And he feels ready to go on for many years.

The right-back has been a constant option for Darren Moore’s men this season and has impressed in his 13 league appearances so far this time out, offering versatility in playing on the right of a back four and as a wing-back in the more recently favoured 3-5-2 system.

“In football now everyone is super fit,” he said. “I’m only 30 years old and I like to think I’ve got an awful lot of years in me.

“Especially how I play the game, I don’t feel like I am 30. It’s a bit of a magic number in football, 30. People think as soon as you get to 30 you’re finished.