Capacity crowd expected as Rotherham United sell out Sheffield Wednesday clash

Darren Moore’s Owls and Paul Warne’s Rotherham will go head to head as the two promotion hopefuls lock horns for the first time since they were both relegated from the Championship – and there’s set to be around 12,000 people there watching what unfolds in S60.

Wednesday’s allocation of 2,553 was sold out in no time at all as confirmed by the Owls earlier this week, and now the hosts have announced that they’ve got no tickets left up for grabs either.

A statement on the Millers’ official website read, “Rotherham United’s Sky Bet League One clash with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday 21st August 2021 has now SOLD OUT.

“The Millers welcome the Owls to AESSEAL New York Stadium for a 1pm kick off this weekend in a fixture which has seen both sets of supporters quick to snap up tickets.

“The remaining tickets in home areas were purchased on Friday afternoon meaning our first South Yorkshire derby of the 2021/22 campaign will be played in front of a capacity crowd.”

Rotherham managed to get an unprecedented league double over the Owls with a 3-0 home win and 2-1 victory at Hillsborough, and Moore will be desperate to make sure that the same thing doesn’t happen again this time around as he goes up against his friend, Warne.

