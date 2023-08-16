Sheffield Wednesday’s newest arrival, Djeidi Gassama, says that he ‘can’t wait’ to start playing games at Hillsborough following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 19-year-old attacker became the Owls’ 10th signing of the summer this week as he arrived at S6 on a permanent basis from the French giants, and got to work straight away as he joined up with his teammates at Middlewood Road.

Taking to Instagram after his unveiling the Mauritanian youngster spoke of his new club’s ‘long history’, and spoke of his pleasure at coming on board.

“Hi everybody, I am Djeidi Gassama,” he said on Instagram. “I am very happy to sign in this club… The club has a long history! I can’t wait to start playing games in Hillsborough stadium to see all the fans, and to win a lot of games this season. See you soon everybody.”

Gassama also took time to thank everyone at his former club as well, saying that his time at PSG helped him grow ‘as a man’ after climbing up through the youth ranks to eventually make his debut alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe last year.

The exciting Owls addition said, in a translated message, “This message is for you, my Parisians! I joined PSG in 2019, I was a young player with big dreams! Over the years I have nurtured my dreams and have been able to grow at PSG as a player but also as a man.

“I wish to thank everyone in the club, my various coaches and their staff. I also have a special thought for all the people who accompany us on our journey every day: educators, intellectuals, physicians, and many more. I also do not forget my teammates, with whom I had unique moments.

“And especially you, the supporters! I made one of my dreams come true by becoming a Champion of France with you. Time for me to open a new chapter in my career but rest assured I will never forget you. PARIS IS MAGICAL!!!”

Wednesday face Preston North End this weekend, a game that could potentially see debuts for both Gassama and signing number nine, Momo Diaby.