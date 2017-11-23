Can you remember when Atdhe Nuhiu last scored for Sheffield Wednesday before last night's dramatic equaliser at Ipswich?

His role at Sheffield Wednesday is a little bit different to the rest of the forwards now, but still it's been a while since Atdhe Nuhiu last celebrated scoring a goal.

Nowadays, the big man is thrown on late to act as another defender such is his lanky akwardness, helping to relieve the pressure at a crucial stage of the game.

However, it was back up the other end where he came into his own once against Ipswich Town on Wednesday night as the Kosovo international leaped to knock in Adam Reach's cross and snatch a point for the Owls.

It's been quite some time since the sight of Nuhiu accepting the plaudits has been witnessed. Indeed, you have to skip a season to find the last one.

Nuhiu went though all of the last campaign without finding the net, though in fairness to him, he spent the vast majority of his time on the bench. He made two starts in the Championship

And so it was the 2015/16 season where we find Nuhiu's last goal - a header against QPR at Hillsborough, in which the sides drew 1-1. It might well have been a win for Wednesday but Nuhiu also happened to miss a penalty that night.

Atdhe Nuhiu roses to head in against QPR in February 2016 - his last goal before Wednesday night's equaliser against Ipswich Town

In all Wednesday have played 86 times since he last found the net. That season he scored five times, less than half his best tally of 11 which came in the 2014/15 season.

This season Nuhiu has yet to start a game and made five substitute appearances, three in the Championship and two in the EFL Cup.

Last year he started twice in the league and once in the EFL Cup, with 19 sub appearances in the Championship and one in the FA Cup.