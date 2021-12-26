Wednesday look likely to make an addition here and there and there could well be some outgoings to contend with.

Here are your questions answered a week or so out from the opening of the January transfer window.

What sort of players are Wednesday likely to be looking at bringing in?

Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Whether or not it would be an option anyway in their financial position, it is widely understood that Wednesday remain under the same transfer restrictions they were under in the summer, meaning the payment of transfer fees are not currently an option.

This means that the likely pond they’ll be fishing in is the loan market, of which Moore has been a common visitor throughout his management career.

The Owls boss is known in some of the top academies in the country as a good developer of young talent and despite the fact that some of the players he brought in on loans in the summer were more experienced than those he took on during his time at Doncaster, it may well be that he reverts to type this time out.

..in what positions?

Moore has made no secret of the fact that a defender or two are on top of the hit list, and that is likely to be where the priority remains.

Expect the Owls to go after a ball-playing defender able to play on the left-hand side of a back three and possibly a left-back.

But beyond that, as in the case of the free transfer addition of Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, the Wednesday boss is keen to add quality to his squad and when a good opportunity arises, he has shown he has no qualms in taking that up.

Priorities could change, of course, depending on whether Wednesday lose players to injury, or if any of their current loan cohort head back to their parent clubs.

Any names linked so far?

West Brom youngster Rayhaan Tulloch appears to be the name most spoken about in recent weeks, with reports in the national media linking him this week.

It’s a move that would make a lot of sense given Moore is known to be a big fan of the youngster and has worked with him twice before.

Moore distanced himself with a possible move for Huddersfield left-back Josh Ruffels, who was a name that was linked last month. Newcastle youngster Matty Bondswell is another name to have been linked in recent weeks.

All would likely be loan additions.

What about outgoings?

Wednesday look set to continue their carousel of loan deals for their younger players, with The Star having revealed this week that Korede Adedoyin is available for a loan deal. There’ll be more, you’d expect.

There is a possible extension for Alex Hunt, on loan at Grimsby, to suss out and then there has of yet been no guarantees over the continuation of their current loanees – Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Theo Corbeanu, Lewis Wing, Florian Kamberi, Olamide Shodipo and Lewis Gibson.