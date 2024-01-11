Cameron Dawson 'aware of situation' as Sheffield Wednesday welcome double signing

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has spoken passionately about the arrival of the club's new two signings - and has discussed the dynamic between his goalkeepers.

The Owls unveiled the loan signing of highly-rated Brighton & Hove Albion stopper James Beadle this week, who steps into the side having had a successful first half of the campaign out on loan at League One Oxford United. Ike Ugbo, a former Chelsea youth man who now plays at French side Troyes, has also joined having had his time with Cardiff City cut short.

The nature of Brighton's decision to cut Beadle's Oxford loan short and send him to South Yorkshire has sparked discussion over whether he is likely to take the shirt of Cameron Dawson as per the terms of any agreement with Brighton. The 19-year-old rejoins goalkeeper coach Sal Bibbo after their shared time together with the Seagulls.

"He wants to play of course," Röhl said when asked of the playing expectations that Brighton may have implied in the deal. "He wants to improve and show up. It is about the performance in training and in games, I have to take the decision as a manager. It's about winning games, improving the players and this is my belief. I believe in my group.

"He is a high potential goalkeeper who makes very good saves and is good on the ground, he can play football and has all the things we want to have and demand from a goalkeeper. The important thing is performance. Cameron did well in the last games and now we are looking forward to what I decide for the future.

"I have said I want a high performance culture within the team and this is in every position. I want a battle between good goalkeepers. They are working hard together, at the moment we have four goalkeepers here and I see a group with high quality and high energy. We want this challenge here."

The battle for minutes between two or more goalkeepers is a theme often followed at Wednesday and is something Röhl says he wants to instil. He maintains no final decision has been made on the question of who wears the goalkeeper jersey at Southampton this weekend and that Dawson has been kept abreast of the situation. Either way, strength in depth is important in every position, he said, with no way of knowing whether injuries or suspension could rear their heads in the weeks to come.

"I spoke with Cam," said the German. "It is my style to be open, to have good communication. He knows what I think about the situation and this is important. He knows it and this is important. We are clear, he knows and now we can go forward to the next game."

Also in the door is attacker Ugbo, who Röhl believes has attributes that will play out well in the style of play he is instilling at S6. Having had his loan switch at Cardiff scrapped in order to make the move to Wednesday, the Owls boss is confident he can make an impact.

He said: "He has good ability one against one, he has pace up front and he can press which is so important, his performance against the ball. This is things we are getting used to in our style of football and he comes into that shape. He is physical and I see the tactical things that you need and that I can spend on time, to make him improve and to make him available and ready as soon as possible.

"You see improvements from our players, this is normal, and you need time sometimes to adapt to a new style of football. This is normal, we will help, we will have meetings and we will give him time. I am convinced he will help us in the second half of the season.

