Outgoing Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Cameron Dawson has looked back with fond memories of his long stint at S6 - and has explained his decision to reject a new deal to join Rotherham United.

The boyhood Wednesdayite had a switch to the New York Stadium confirmed this week in what was a surprise switch. Dawson had agreed terms with Bristol Rovers before the Millers swooped in over the weekend to complete a whirlwind deal and make the stopper their 10th signing of the summer.

As per the Wednesday retained list released last month, the Owls offered Dawson fresh terms to stay on at the club he joined at 15 years old. But having been unable to cement a spot as number one amid regular competition from a number of new keepers, the now 28-year-old saw the opportunity to move on as perfectly timed.

Speaking to BBC Sheffield, Dawson said on his decision: “Look, it’s a club that has given me an awful lot, but I was absolutely certain that this was the summer I had to step away. I had a fantastic relationship with the manager there and the staff that came in. They offered me a contract to stay but I knew it was time for a new challenge. I was ready to get out and spread my wings as they say to get stuck into something new.

“I’m so happy that it’s Rotherham, I’m delighted to be here and like I’ve said, I’ll be giving it my absolute all to make sure it’s a successful time here with Rotherham.”

Dawson has seen the highs and lows of time at Wednesday and played an integral role in their historic promotion from League One in 2022/23. A run-through of his highlights reads as a memory book of some of the Owls’ most iconic moments in recent years. Now, he’s looking forward to kicking on at Rotherham.

“I’ve had some incredible times there, promotions, incredible games and some incredible memories,” he said. “They’ll all stick with me; the derby day penalty save, the wins in the cup, the Newcastle win, the play-off campaign, wins at Elland Road and Villa Park. I feel really privileged to have shared those moments with a lot of people helping me along that journey at the football club.

