Reports suggest they face competition from a host of EFL clubs, but who is Archer and what is the likelihood of a Hillsborough switch?

Here’s the inside track on the highly-rated England youth international.

Who is Cameron Archer?

A bright, very highly rated forward who has already made a handful of senior appearances for Aston Villa, Archer hit the headlines earlier this season for following up a hat-trick against Barrow in the EFL Cup with a goal at Chelsea.

An England youth international, he’s been with Villa since the age of eight having reared his early-age talents at Walsall and broke into the club’s under-23 side at the tender age of 16.

He came off the bench to make his senior debut for Villa at the age of 17 years 262 days in an EFL Cup tie against Crewe back in August 2019 and made his Premier League debut earlier this season when he came off the bench at – of all places – Old Trafford.

His brother, Southport forward Jordan McFarlane-Archer, is also a professional having played at Bury and Port Vale.

How would he fit in?

Frankly, his signing would be something of a coup and Darren Moore would no doubt hope he would be able to provide the spark needed to waken up an attack that has scored 30 goals in their 24 League One matches so far this season.

He’s quick, he’s a classy finisher and would provide something different to the options available to Moore at current.

What are the chances?

It’s difficult to say early doors, but reports suggest Wednesday face competition from a whole host of clubs including Preston North End – whose boss Ryan Lowe is a close friend of new Villa boss Steven Gerrard – as well as Sunderland, Portsmouth and Derby County.

Plus, Gerrard is said to be a big fan and with a handful of other strikers out on loan, Archer is peeking out below only Danny Ings and Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park.

But Darren Moore has a steadfast reputation of developing young loan players and has widespread contacts in Midlands football.

What’s Steven Gerrard said?

It’s always a tricky one for top tier clubs; when to send their youngsters on loan and who to.

Asked about the younger players on the fringes of his squad after their FA Cup defeat at Old Trafford on Monday evening, Villa boss Steven Gerrard said: “A busy month will mean there will be a few outgoings, which I think is important when you come into a new job and you analyse the situation.

“There are always players who need to go out and play in terms of loans.

“There are also one or two players frustrated they haven't had game time previously and that hasn't changed when a new manager has come in.

“I am sure actively behind the scenes with their representation they will be looking for a chance.