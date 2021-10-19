Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell returns, Dele-Bashiru keeps his place

Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE updates of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One trip – to Cambridge United.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:47 pm

The Owls were slapped short of two precious points on Saturday as they conceded a late equaliser down at AFC Wimbledon. They’ll be hoping to claim them back and more against the 18th-place Us this evening.

We’ll be on-hand all night to deliver the very latest team news, build-up, action and reaction – including live updates from Darren Moore’s post-match press conference.

Keep it locked, as ever, to the blog below.

Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Updates from The Abbey Stadium

BPF returns! And FDB keeps his place..

The teams the last time Wednesday went to Cambridge..

It was an August League Cup tie and Wednesday went into the last minute one-up.

They lost 2-1 in extra-time. Let’s not dwell on that. Here’s the team the last time Wednesday made the trip to The Abbey Stadium.

Joe Wildsmith

Connor O'Grady

Marnick Vermijl

Jérémy Helan

Liam Palmer

Jose Semedo

Ross Wallace (James Murphy, 46’)

Will Buckley

Modou Sougou (Gary Hooper, 46’)

Lucas João (George Hirst, 86’)

Adthe Nuhiu

News from t'other side..

She looks a picture!

..and how about FDB?

Will he lead the line again tonight?

Hello, good evening and welcome!

Cambridge United are this evening’s hosts of The Star’s live blog as Sheffield Wednesday roll into town for their latest League One encounter.

The Owls were slapped short of two points down at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday and will hope to get them back this evening against a Us side sat 18th in the table.

Stay tuned right here on the blog for the very latest.

