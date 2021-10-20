Cambridge United boss praises Sheffield Wednesday after 'frustrating' draw

The League One newcomers, who rose to 16th after Tuesday’s evening’s draw, were the better side in the early stages of the clash and lead for much of the game.

Wing-back George Williams had an impressive night for the hosts and headed them ahead amid lacklustre defending from the Owls.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru scored late on in what had been Cambridge’s best period of the second half before the Us withheld a late barrage to grab a point.

“I am delighted with the point,” Bonner said. “We would have taken that before the game, I'm sure.”

“The timing of the goal makes it a hard one to take because we are in a good position and defending well.

“Actually, at the time of the goal, we had good control of the game. It is a very, very basic phase that we have to defend and we had defended it brilliantly all night.

“But they scored and they have got firepower and quality on the pitch and on the bench to bring on. They are a strong side that we defended brilliantly against tonight.”

Dele-Bashiru, Lee Gregory and Lewis Wing all failed to convert guilt-edged chances on a night short of masses of quality and dominated by a strong end-to-end wind.

Like Owls boss Moore, Bonner was philosophical with a draw. It extends the Us’ winless run to five matches in League One football.

“In the end, you are delighted with the point because they had some good chances,” Bonner said. “On the balance of play, they probably deserved a goal.

“Dimi [goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov] made a good save in the first half and he made an unbelievable save in the second. Sam [Smith] made a clearance off the goal line which was outstanding.