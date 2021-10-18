The U’s find themselves in a tough run of form at the moment having not won any of their last four League One games, however they have scored seven goals in their last five and fought back from 2-0 down against Ipswich Town over the weekend to claim a 2-2 draw.

On Tuesday night they play host to the Owls in a league fixture for the first time since back in 1984 – a game that Wednesday won 2-1 – and their boss has spoken of the pressure that Darren Moore and his side are consistently under as ‘a club of that size’.

Mark Bonner on the size of Sheffield Wednesday. ..

As quoted by the club’s official website, Bonner said, “They have made a solid enough start… They are really in touch with those Play-Off positions. I guess when you are a club of that size, like a few that we will play this year, their expectation is to be in first spot so there is a pressure on them every single game.

“What we can do is compete with these teams, we have to try and make sure that the pressure is on them to come and win games. We must try and make sure that we force the issue at the right times ourselves as well.”

He also went on to praise the talent available to Moore ahead of the game, admitting that they’ve got the ability to make life difficult for a lot of clubs this season, as he said, “They have got some strong individuals, players that are well-versed and have played a lot of football in the Championship, so we know that they have the individual quality in the games and can cause problems at this level.”

Mark Bonner, manager of Cambridge United, says that he knows how high Sheffield Wednesday's expectations will be this season. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)