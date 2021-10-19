Cambridge United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: What Darren Moore has to say after poor draw
Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE updates of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One trip – to Cambridge United.
The Owls were slapped short of two precious points on Saturday as they conceded a late equaliser down at AFC Wimbledon. They’ll be hoping to claim them back and more against the 18th-place Us this evening.
We’ll be on-hand all night to deliver the very latest team news, build-up, action and reaction – including live updates from Darren Moore’s post-match press conference.
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 22:14
DM on results
It’s two wins from nine, but we’re not losing. We’re building that resilience.
If we’re going to get anything it will be our momentum and togetherness. I believe we will chalk up those wins. That’s what we’ll do.
DM on the goalkeepers
Joe was always going to play those three games and Bailey had only come in on Friday - he missed a lot of match prep. He travlled to Switzerland and Bulgaria - it was a big ask for him.
We were going to review it tonight. He has extra height. He had to punch balls and long throws.
DM on intensity late on
I thought the first half it was difficult to get out of the half. We had a couple of good chances to get an equaliser and then second half it was us for large parts of the ball with territory.
We played the game in the right manner which was pleasing to see. What we have to do is keep going. We need that all-important win and we feel our season will kickstart from there in terms of the work we’ve done.
Nobody will give it to us. We have to get it ourselves.
DM on goal conceded
You never want to concede from a set play. It’s just a split second from a corner. We have to get our markings right.
It was disappointing but the boys were able to re-set. At this level, set plays are a major part. We have to put that right.
DM on the identity / selection
Its horses for courses, it’s having the ability on the training ground to work and it’s having the players understand it.
We’ve had to re-jig it with the likes of Hutch and Gibson missing. Credit to the boys for coping.
We’ve not had the fluidity in terms of positions and we’ve had to make do.
DM on the performance
The boys are disappointed in there. We have to win games, but we have to keep going and show resilience.
We’ve not come back from a 1-0 down for a long time. The appetite is there and it tells me the midnset is changing. From a physcological point of view it is changing.
Darren is here..
We were disappointed to concede the goal from the set play and they pinned us back in with the wind.
No manager wants to concede from a set play. I said to the lads, the longer the ball stays in play the longer the pendulum will swing for Wednesday.
I felt the way the game went we got into plenty of good positions but couldn’t get that final contact on it.
I always thought I’d get back in the game. Baz was exellent tonight, a lot of our game came through him an Fiz got his goal.
Darren up soon..
80’ - GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!
It’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru!
He’s been the biggest threat on an otherwise miserable evening and he’s got the goal that takes the Owls level!