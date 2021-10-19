Cambridge United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Second-best Owls trying to climb into clash

Hello and welcome to The Star’s LIVE updates of Sheffield Wednesday’s latest League One trip – to Cambridge United.

By Alex Miller
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 6:00 pm
Updated Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 8:23 pm

The Owls were slapped short of two precious points on Saturday as they conceded a late equaliser down at AFC Wimbledon. They’ll be hoping to claim them back and more against the 18th-place Us this evening.

We’ll be on-hand all night to deliver the very latest team news, build-up, action and reaction – including live updates from Darren Moore’s post-match press conference.

Keep it locked, as ever, to the blog below.

Cambridge United v Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Updates from The Abbey Stadium

Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:57

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:57

Back underway..

Wednesday have the wind..

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:36

Half-time ratings..

Peacock-Farrell - 6

Palmer - 6

Dunkley - 5

Iorfa - 5

Hunt - 6

Johnson - 5

Bannan - 5

Wing - 4

Dele-Bashiru - 6

Paterson - 6

Gregory - 6

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:32

45’ - Confusion all round

A yellow card to Paterson after some fisty-cuffs - it looked like Bannan was most involved. Very odd.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:24

38’ - OFF THE POST

Dele-Bashiru jinks and turns his way to the six-yard box... but hits the post.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:24

Should be 1-1.

Wing was put through by Paterson, but he absolutely wasted the one-on-one. Big opportunity.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:16

30’ - Good save

The wind is causing mischief especially at Cambridge set-pieces, and it’s a good job Peacock-Farrell was there to tip a swiling cross over the bar.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:14

27’ - Disjointed stuff..

Wednesday just cannot get anything going here. Everything they are trying is falling short.

Simply not good enough thus far.

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:12

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:11

Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:07

21’ - Goal Cambridge

Williams heads home from a corner.

