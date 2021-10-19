Cambridge United 1 Sheffield Wednesday 0: Second-best Owls trying to climb into clash
Last updated: Tuesday, 19 October, 2021, 20:57
Back underway..
Wednesday have the wind..
Half-time ratings..
Peacock-Farrell - 6
Palmer - 6
Dunkley - 5
Iorfa - 5
Hunt - 6
Johnson - 5
Bannan - 5
Wing - 4
Dele-Bashiru - 6
Paterson - 6
Gregory - 6
45’ - Confusion all round
A yellow card to Paterson after some fisty-cuffs - it looked like Bannan was most involved. Very odd.
38’ - OFF THE POST
Dele-Bashiru jinks and turns his way to the six-yard box... but hits the post.
Should be 1-1.
Wing was put through by Paterson, but he absolutely wasted the one-on-one. Big opportunity.
30’ - Good save
The wind is causing mischief especially at Cambridge set-pieces, and it’s a good job Peacock-Farrell was there to tip a swiling cross over the bar.
27’ - Disjointed stuff..
Wednesday just cannot get anything going here. Everything they are trying is falling short.
Simply not good enough thus far.
21’ - Goal Cambridge
Williams heads home from a corner.