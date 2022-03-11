And it has been suggested throughout the season that while the size of the club comes with obvious benefits, not least financial, it does fire opposition clubs up.

The latest manager to comment on the extra boost paying against Wednesday can give to some of the division’s smaller teams is Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner, who in the pre-match press conference this week said: “We had a brilliant game with them earlier in the season and were very competitive.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cambridge United head coach Mark Bonner has spoken of his admiration for the Sheffield Wednesday squad.

“They’re in terrific form and playing really well, but it's very easy to forget that at the beginning of the season when the fixture list drops, you look for the games like these ones and go, ‘These are the fixtures that we got promoted for’.

“You look at Ipswich, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Wigan, they're all to come.

“These are the games you want to play in, these experiences in the atmospheres are the ones that you want to test yourselves in.”

Bonner earlier described Owls skipper Barry Bannan as ‘the best player in League One’ and made no secret of his admiration for Darren Moore’s squad.

Wednesday welcome the Us to Hillsborough hoping to put the weekend’s defeat at Lincoln City behind them and get back to winning ways.

Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Harlee Dean and Olamide Shodipo were all pictured in training at Middlewood Road this week, providing a huge boost as Wednesday continue to navigate their way out of their injury malaise.

“They’ve got incredible depth, as well as some real quality in their team,” said the Cambridge boss. “We know how hard it will be as well as the level they can get to, they can be ruthless. Despite all that, we've got that experience that we know we can come out on top like we have in some big games this year.