"That's what really good looks like" - Cambridge United manager praises 'exceptional' Sheffield Wednesday after 'sobering' defeat
Cambridge United manager Mark Bonner gave an honest assessment of the gulf in class between the two sides after his players fell to a ‘sobering’ defeat at Hillsborough.
The highly-rated 36-year-old coach, who in the build-up to the match described Barry Bannan as the best player in League One, made a double change at half-time but couldn’t hold back the tide as the Owls plundered six unanswered goals past his midtable outfit.
Speaking after the clash, the Us boss made no secret of his disappointment but praised Darren Moore’s men for a memorable performance.
“They’ve shown our players, us and me what really good looks like,” he said.
“We’re not expected to be competing with them in terms of positions in the league table, but you want to be more competitive than that on a matchday against them, like we were earlier in the season. They just found their flow and their way straight away.
“We just couldn’t get control of it. We couldn’t deal with the runners in behind or the combination play, and they peppered us as a consequence of that. Any time we had the chance to bring some control or get the ball back we didn’t.
“[There were] loads of things wrong with it, and loads of things where we just couldn’t find the level against them.
“Some big reflections for us in that sense, and a bit of a sobering, horrible afternoon for us, but credit to them, because the level that they found was exceptional I thought.”