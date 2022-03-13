The highly-rated 36-year-old coach, who in the build-up to the match described Barry Bannan as the best player in League One, made a double change at half-time but couldn’t hold back the tide as the Owls plundered six unanswered goals past his midtable outfit.

Speaking after the clash, the Us boss made no secret of his disappointment but praised Darren Moore’s men for a memorable performance.

“They’ve shown our players, us and me what really good looks like,” he said.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday hammered Cambridge United 6-0 on an impressive afternoon for the Owls.

“We’re not expected to be competing with them in terms of positions in the league table, but you want to be more competitive than that on a matchday against them, like we were earlier in the season. They just found their flow and their way straight away.

“We just couldn’t get control of it. We couldn’t deal with the runners in behind or the combination play, and they peppered us as a consequence of that. Any time we had the chance to bring some control or get the ball back we didn’t.

“[There were] loads of things wrong with it, and loads of things where we just couldn’t find the level against them.