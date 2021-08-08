Callum Paterson sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after head injury scare

The away end was initially shocked to silence at the sight of the big Scot receiving treatment for several minutes just metres in front of them.

Paterson was knocked out cold having hit his head on the Valley turf and was stretchered off in a neck brace with support from both the Charlton and Wednesday medical staff.

As he was taken off the travelling Wednesdayites sang Paterson’s name.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson was stretchered off after sustaining a head injury in their draw at Charlton Athletic.

Darren Moore confirmed after the match that the 26-year-old was responsive and sat up in the changing room. With strict concussion protocols in place, it remains to be seen whether he is cleared to play in next weekend’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers.

Paterson received hundreds of messages of support on social media and sent a tweet on Sunday morning that read: