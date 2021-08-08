Callum Paterson sends message to Sheffield Wednesday fans after head injury scare
Sheffield Wednesday forward Callum Paterson has sent a message of thanks to Owls supporters after they sang his name as he was stretchered off in their 0-0 draw at Charlton Athletic.
The away end was initially shocked to silence at the sight of the big Scot receiving treatment for several minutes just metres in front of them.
Paterson was knocked out cold having hit his head on the Valley turf and was stretchered off in a neck brace with support from both the Charlton and Wednesday medical staff.
As he was taken off the travelling Wednesdayites sang Paterson’s name.
Darren Moore confirmed after the match that the 26-year-old was responsive and sat up in the changing room. With strict concussion protocols in place, it remains to be seen whether he is cleared to play in next weekend’s home clash with Doncaster Rovers.
Paterson received hundreds of messages of support on social media and sent a tweet on Sunday morning that read:
“Cheers for the messages troops. Was a bit of a scare yesterday but feeling okay today. Thanks to Charlton and Sheffield Wednesday medical staff for your help really appreciate it!”