Callum Paterson RECAP: Everything he said on Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, his head injury and Morecambe
Hello and a warm welcome to Press Conference LIVE with The Star.
We’ll deliver every answer Owls forward Callum Paterson has to give ahead of this weekend’s trip to Morecambe. He’ll be with us at around 1pm.
Follow the blog below for up-to-the-minute responses.
Callum Paterson press conference LIVE
Last updated: Thursday, 26 August, 2021, 13:19
Aaaaaand that’s all folks!
A short but sweet one with Pato this afternoon.
We’ll be offering reaction throughout the afternoon at thestar.co.uk
CP on Mendez-Laing
He’d bring pace, power, directness, a good runner. He’s got a great delivery and he’s great with his feet. He’d be a great acquisition for anyone.
CP on Gregory
He’s been brilliant - both his goals have been from half a yard out so I can’t give him too much praise there!
It’s nice to have competition up there.
Paterson 🎣
I’m looking forward to trying to settle down... And finding some new fishing spots.
That’s what I do with my downtime. I’ve started playing golf, but I’m not really good at it. If anyone has got any fishing recommendations, let me know.
CP on positions cont.
I just want to be on the park, I’ll play anywhere. I think I’m best just behind the striker, but if I’m playing left back I’ll play left back!
CP on contract
I’m not sure. It;s not for me, that;s for agents and managers and I’m happy.
CP on the squad
There are a lot of new players and everyone is happy. We’re all trying to force our way in and we can trust everyone.
Everyone has settled in well. It’s nice to meet people from different cultures and communities.
CP on his position
I’ve played a lot of positions. But it’s not just me. Palms, Baz, Dennis, Flo, everyone has mixed and matched.
We do it in training and it proves how strong the squad is.
CP on his health
I don’t remember much of the game, it was a horrible situation.
It was a real scary one. My missus and mum were panicking, but I’m back to normal.
We do a test at the start of the year and once you have a concussion you do the test again. It’s a difficult thing to get through especially when you’ve had a wobbly.
There are strict protocols.
CP on Iorfa / Windass
Two big players and it’s good to tie them down. Hopefully we can get back up.