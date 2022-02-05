Burton vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Darren Moore reacts to third consecutive win

Despite losing a further FIVE players ahead of the clash, Darren Moore’s side have the chance to register three consecutive wins for the first time since August, when the topped the early season table.

The Owls could also close the gap between themselves and the top six to just one point with victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Bannan celebrates with George Byers after Sheffield Wednesday's opening goal.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are two places and seven points behind Wednesday heading into the clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.