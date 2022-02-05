Burton vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Darren Moore reacts to third consecutive win
Injury-depleted but in-form, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their upward trajectory in League One when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Despite losing a further FIVE players ahead of the clash, Darren Moore’s side have the chance to register three consecutive wins for the first time since August, when the topped the early season table.
The Owls could also close the gap between themselves and the top six to just one point with victory.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are two places and seven points behind Wednesday heading into the clash at the Pirelli Stadium.
Saturday, 05 February, 2022
- Owls looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since August
- Darren Moore returns to touchline after recovering from Covid-19
- FOUR changes for Wednesday
Job done in testing conditions. Turned into a very good away performance all in all with plenty of good individual displays.
NMZ and Hutchinson the pick of the bunch.
More Owls fans escorted from the home end
Two more away supporters have been given their marching orders. Unclear if they have been arrested or just thrown out.
EIGHT minutes added on
Brennan replaces Bannan
Another good shift from the Scotsman.
Another great BPF stop
The ball whacks off the post following a Burton attack and BPF pulls off a brilliant fingertip save from the second phase before the ball goes out for a goal kick. Two great saves from the Northern Ireland international today.
The goal!
GOAL Bannan
Marvin Johnson picks out Bannan on the edge of the area. The shot is on and he doesn’t hesitate, firing low towards the bottom corner.
It takes a deflection on the way before rippling the back of the net.
Great save BPF
He’s had little to do all afternoon but comes to the fore when it matters to keep out Harry Chapman’s effort with his legs during a one-on-one.
Stoppage in play here as Storey receives treatment for a hand injury. Unclear what’s happened but blood is visible on his palm.
Double switch for the Owls
Byers and Mendez-Laing, who has been a thorn in Burton’s side all day, are replaced by Sylla Sow and Florian Kamberi.
Brilliant from Mendez-Laing
He chases what many others would consider a lost cause and beats two defenders and the goalkeeper to the ball, before being tripped by Garratt 30 yards from goal.
A booking for the keeper as a result.