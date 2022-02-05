Burton Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Massimo Luongo and Callum Paterson among four Owls changes
Injury-depleted but in-form, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their upward trajectory in League One when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.
Despite losing a further FIVE players ahead of the clash, Darren Moore’s side have the chance to register three consecutive wins for the first time since August, when the topped the early season table.
The Owls could also close the gap between themselves and the top six to just one point with victory.
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are two places and seven points behind Wednesday heading into the clash at the Pirelli Stadium.
Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.
- Owls looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since August
- Darren Moore could return to touchline after missing last match due to Covid-19
- Five Wednesday players ruled out of clash
Joe Crann digests today’s team news
Darren Moore latest
Burton Albion team news
Burton’s pitch in shocking state
Get ready for a mudbath this afternoon.
How will much-changed Sheffield Wednesday line up?
Sheffield Wednesday team news
FOUR changes for the Owls - Massimo Luongo, Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer come into the starting XI.
Out go Harlee Dean, Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who are all injured, while Florian Kamberi drops to the bench.
Moore could return to the touchline this afternoon
Thankfully the Owls gaffer’s symptoms have only been mild this time round
Latest on Darren Moore Covid-19 situation – could make touchline this afternoon
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could make the touchline for this afternoon’s clash at Burton Albion.