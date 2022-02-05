Despite losing a further FIVE players ahead of the clash, Darren Moore’s side have the chance to register three consecutive wins for the first time since August, when the topped the early season table.

The Owls could also close the gap between themselves and the top six to just one point with victory.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been in impressive form for Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks - and is expected to start against Burton Albion. Photo: Steve Ellis

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are two places and seven points behind Wednesday heading into the clash at the Pirelli Stadium.