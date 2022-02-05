Burton Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE: Massimo Luongo and Callum Paterson among four Owls changes

Injury-depleted but in-form, Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to continue their upward trajectory in League One when they take on Burton Albion on Saturday afternoon.

By Steve Jones
Saturday, 5th February 2022, 2:04 pm

Despite losing a further FIVE players ahead of the clash, Darren Moore’s side have the chance to register three consecutive wins for the first time since August, when the topped the early season table.

Read More

Read More
Sheffield United or Sheffield Wednesday? Most popular Steel City football club r...

The Owls could also close the gap between themselves and the top six to just one point with victory.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has been in impressive form for Sheffield Wednesday in recent weeks - and is expected to start against Burton Albion. Photo: Steve Ellis

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s Brewers are two places and seven points behind Wednesday heading into the clash at the Pirelli Stadium.

Scroll down for team news, live updates and post-match reaction.

Burton Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:24

  • Owls looking to make it three wins on the bounce for the first time since August
  • Darren Moore could return to touchline after missing last match due to Covid-19
  • Five Wednesday players ruled out of clash
Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:24

Joe Crann digests today’s team news

Live at the Pirelli…... - Sheffield Wednesday - The Star

Live at the Pirelli… #SWFC have been forced into changes, but it’s still a strong side. 🦉⚽️

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:17

Darren Moore latest

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:15

Sheffield United’s unintentional favour to Sheffield Wednesday

Daniel Jebbison, Sheffield United’s hotshot teenage striker, had scored eight goals for Burton Albion during a successful loan spell in the first half of this season and was the Brewers’ top-scorer.

But, thankfully for the Owls, he was recalled to Bramall Lane on Deadline Day.

Bournemouth striker Christian Saydee has been brought in to replace Jebbison and makes the bench this afternoon.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:10

Burton Albion team news

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:07

Burton’s pitch in shocking state

Get ready for a mudbath this afternoon.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:05

How will much-changed Sheffield Wednesday line up?

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 14:03

Sheffield Wednesday team news

FOUR changes for the Owls - Massimo Luongo, Callum Paterson, Jack Hunt and Liam Palmer come into the starting XI.

Out go Harlee Dean, Josh Windass and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who are all injured, while Florian Kamberi drops to the bench.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 13:39

Here’s what the opposition manager had to say ahead of today’s game

Deserve League One? - Burton Albion boss gives honest assessment on 'Premier League' Owls

Burton Albion’s Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink says that Sheffield Wednesday are in League One because something went wrong – but insists they should be in the Premier League.

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 11:24

Essential pre-match viewing

More than 17,000 people have watched our latest weekly podcast covering the fortunes of Sheffield Wednesday. Here’s what you’re missing out on:

Wednesday's Injury Woes. The Star Owls Podcast, February 3rd 2022 - video Dailymotion

Watch Wednesday's Injury Woes. The Star Owls Podcast, February 3rd 2022 - The Star, Sheffield on Dailymotion

Saturday, 05 February, 2022, 11:22

Moore could return to the touchline this afternoon

Thankfully the Owls gaffer’s symptoms have only been mild this time round

Latest on Darren Moore Covid-19 situation – could make touchline this afternoon

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore could make the touchline for this afternoon’s clash at Burton Albion.

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Massimo LuongoCallum PatersonLeague OneDarren Moore