Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink felt they should've had a penalty against Sheffield Wednesday. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Owls managed to secure a 2-0 win over the Brewers in a scrappy affair at the Pirelli Stadium, with George Byers and Sylla Sow getting the goals as Darren Moore’s side move up to seventh place in League One.

Burton started well, putting all sorts of pressure on Wednesday in the first half, however lost momentum after going behind. They pushed again as the game came to a close, and hit the post late on in a move that also saw Gassan Ahadme clipped inside the box.

Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Hasselbaink said, “We couldn’t get the quality we wanted… We weren’t calm enough to pass the ball as we wanted to.

“It wasn’t the kind of game we wanted it to be, it was more a fighting game. We scrapped but the quality of the game was really poor at times.

“Looking at Sheffield Wednesday and the players they have got they didn’t really create a lot. But they scored a goal from a set piece and that’s where we need to do better. That’s the worrying and disappointing thing about it.