Burton Albion vs Sheffield Wednesday: Brewers boss makes penalty claim after George Byers and Sylla Sow secure win
Burton Albion manager, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, says the game against Sheffield Wednesday was ‘really poor at times’ and thought they should have had a penalty.
The Owls managed to secure a 2-0 win over the Brewers in a scrappy affair at the Pirelli Stadium, with George Byers and Sylla Sow getting the goals as Darren Moore’s side move up to seventh place in League One.
Burton started well, putting all sorts of pressure on Wednesday in the first half, however lost momentum after going behind. They pushed again as the game came to a close, and hit the post late on in a move that also saw Gassan Ahadme clipped inside the box.
Speaking to the club’s official website after the game, Hasselbaink said, “We couldn’t get the quality we wanted… We weren’t calm enough to pass the ball as we wanted to.
“It wasn’t the kind of game we wanted it to be, it was more a fighting game. We scrapped but the quality of the game was really poor at times.
“Looking at Sheffield Wednesday and the players they have got they didn’t really create a lot. But they scored a goal from a set piece and that’s where we need to do better. That’s the worrying and disappointing thing about it.
“We had to go a little bit more attacking and that’s where they got the space and scored again… But I think we should have had a penalty and there was no advantage at the end of the day.”