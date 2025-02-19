Burnley manager, Scott Parker, is well aware of the threat that Sheffield Wednesday can pose his side this week.

The Owls take on the Clarets on Friday evening in what will be a difficult fixture for Danny Röhl and his team considering it has been over 1,000 minutes since Parker’s side had a goal scored against them. The hosts are also out to try and close the gap on second-placed Sheffield United.

Wednesday’s record against the current top five is an unenviable one considering they haven’t scored a single goal in their games against them, but they have been a real threat away from home this season and the Burnley boss is wary of what he describes as a ‘well-coached team’, praising the work done by his German counterpart.

“It’s another big test for us,” he told the media. “They’re a good team - a competitive team - that have done very well under their coach. So as always, like with every fixture at this end of the season, it’ll be a competitive game. We’re looking forward to a tough game, but one that we want to come out the right side of.

“I think Danny has done a very good job going in there. They’re a competitive team that has a mix of young players and some experienced players who know their way around the football pitch and the league… We’ll be fully prepared.

“They’re a really well-coached team, they vary in and out of possession, and there are threats in their team… We need to be clinical, have good structure, otherwise they’re a team that can cause problems. You’ve seen that over some of the results they’ve got.”

The two teams lock horns at 8pm on Friday night as they battle it out for three points, and Wednesday know that victory would see them go level on points with sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion - at least for a day.

