Burnley key man 'wanted' by Bayern Munich doubtful for Sheffield Wednesday clash

A Burnley man reportedly of interest to Bayern Munich is unlikely to start for the Clarets in Friday’s welcoming of Sheffield Wednesday on Friday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tricky Italy youth international Luca Koleosho has sat out of action since picking up a knock in training at the turn of the month and though he is back in training, guidance from the desk at our sister paper the Burnley Express suggests extra care will be taken over his recovery and that he is a doubt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

USA-born Koleosho, 20, was linked with interest from his old manager Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich late last year but saw his game time slowed a touch even before his injury at the end of January.

Three Burnley players; German under-21 cap Jordan Beyer (knee), England under-20 man Aaron Ramsey (knee) and full Belgian international Mike Tresor (unspecified) are all ruled out of the clash altogether. Enock Agyei and Nathan Redmond - a former colleague of Wednesday boss Danny Röhl at Southampton - are also believed to be back fit but are also unlikely to feature.

The Owls head into the clash as second favourites to take on a Burnley side whose defensive efforts could stand to break an English record. They are conceding at a rate of 0.27 goals per game, whereas the lowest figure over a full campaign is Liverpool's 0.38 in the top flight in 1978-79. It means Scott Parker's men are conceding once every five and-a-half hours. Their 11 league clean sheets in a row make them the first team in second-tier history to do so.