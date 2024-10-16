Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley manager, Scott Parker, says that they know they’ll face a difficult task against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Seven points separate the Owls from the Clarets going into Saturday afternoon’s tie, however Danny Röhl’s side will be full of confident after seeing off both West Bromwich Albion and Coventry City in the week before the international break came along.

Burnley are unbeaten in six games ahead of their game in S6, winning three of their last five Championship fixtures, but Parker says that home advantage could give the hosts a real boost over the weekend.

Speaking to the media ahead of the trip, he said, “They’ve obviously got some good results, really, and changed the way they’ve played - certainly from early on in the start of the season. They’re an aggressive team, a physical team as well, and we’re obviously going to a stadium that gets right behind them as well.

"They’ve had some good results, and like I always say in this division, every game is tough, but for sure we’re going there trying to assert ourselves, working on what we need to work, and keep improving on those aspects. We need to go there and show our quality, put that imprint on the game and that’ll give us the best opportunity to get the three points.”

It’s been almost a decade since the two teams met, in any competition, with the last meeting ending up as a 1-1 draw back in 2016, and it’s more than a decade since the Owls last came out on top against them - Röhl will be hoping to change that as Wednesday look to extend their own unbeaten run in a few days’ time.