Burnley approach revealed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday clash

Sheffield Wednesday will welcome Burnley to Hillsborough next weekend.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Next weekend’s resumption of the Championship season will see Sheffield Wednesday faced with a real test as they welcome title hopefuls Burnley to Hillsborough hoping to take a result from a side that have lost only one of their first nine matches this season.

The Owls entered the break in fine form, taking seven points from nine in a whirlwind weekend and capping it with a dramatic late victory at Coventry City. Owls boss Danny Röhl has spoken about the stern test the Clarets will pose already.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday enjoyed a behind-closed-doors match exercise against Premier League Aston Villa earlier this week - The Star understands Olaf Kobacki registered a goal in a narrow 2-1 defeat. Burnley boss Scott Parker detailed his side’s plans for the fortnight away from match action.

“The players will get some time off and then we will work through the week,” Parker explained. “It’s a good opportunity really. I know we have a few internationals going away, but for sure it will be a week where we work and maintain our fitness and improve fitness even.

“We will keep trying to nudge along here, try and improve fitness and then obviously add more detail into our work that we need as a team. Next week is an international week, but the following week gives us another good block of days to get some really good work in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will give the players some downtime though. Obviously it’s been a tough week with a lot of games and our squad has probably been a little bit stretched in terms of injuries. We will give some downtime to the players but then we’re back in for work. We’ll keep learning and keep improving where we need to improve.”