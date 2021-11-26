Bullish Lee Gregory makes confident 20-goal statement and could finish his career at Sheffield Wednesday

The Sheffield-born forward has been in fine form for the club since his arrival in the summer and has scored seven goals in his 17 League One appearances so far.

Asked outright whether he could be the man to follow in the footsteps of Neil Mellor’s 2010/11 effort, Gregory said: “Definitely. 100 per cent I am. I just need to keep myself fit and I feel like I’ve got every chance.

“I’m pleased with my form. It could be better with a few more goals and I should be on more, but I could have 30 and I’d still say the same thing. I’m happy.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m ever satisfied. That comes from my dad, I could score three in a game and he’d say ‘yeah, but you could have scored four’. I think that’s where it comes from.

“Maybe it’s a Sheffield thing!”

Gregory has lived locally since leaving Millwall in the summer of 2019 and has spoken previously about how much of a good fit Wednesday has been.

He is 33 but has miles in the legs having only signed into professional full-time football 10 years ago. Though he sees many years of football ahead of him, he said he could see himself potentially retiring with the Owls.

Sheffield Wednesday striker Lee Gregory is in fine form this season.

“Why not? I’m not thinking about finishing any time soon an this might be the first time I’ve even thought about it, now you’ve asked me,” he said.

“It would be a nice place to finish my career but I think I’ve got a fair few more years in me yet.

“I don’t feel 33. I feel better than ever. At this age now I look after myself better whereas when I was younger I used to just train and go home.

“Now I recover and prepare more, I feel better for it.