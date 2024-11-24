Bullish Danny Röhl makes Sheffield Wednesday vow ahead of Hull City trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, is confident that the tide will turn for the Owls if they keep performing the same way.

Wednesday have had a really mixed bag on the results front in recent matches, and were unable to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon when they drew 1-1 with Cardiff City in their first game since the international break.

Di’Shon Bernard’s goal got them level after falling behind, but it was another game in which the Owls were left to rue a number of missed chances that they simply weren’t able to convert.

But rather than be overly disappointed, Röhl is taking heart from the fact that they’re managing to forge the opportunities in the first place, vowing that they ‘will be ready’ for the task against Hull City on Tuesday night.

“It will come,” the Owls boss insisted. “I am happy with the performance of my players and the things we did but of course we need to win these games. We had almost all of the ball, we had most of the chances, but we could not get that second goal... I had the feeling that if we made it 2-1, we would have won the game comfortably.

“We have scored a lot of nice goals this season and to be honest I would take a ‘dirty’ goal, anything with a bit of luck that we cannot seem to get. But it will come. I am happy with my players and what they are showing, it is now about going to the next level. We have two away games next week and we will be ready.”

Wednesday’s draw at S6 leaves them 15th in the Championship table, and they’ll be hoping to take a step closer to the top ten in midweek when they take on a Hull side that has really struggled for form of later.