There were six Owls debutants in the match and while the visitors’ shot count was far superior to that of Wednesday, neither team had much in the way of a clear goalscoring opportunity in what was a fiercely-contested cup tie.

Massimo Luongo and Liam Palmer were the unlucky players to miss in the shootout.

“We’re disappointed, we don’t want to win games however it comes,” Moore said after what was his first match in front of supporters at S6.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Darren Moore was given a rousing reception by Sheffield Wednesday fans at Hillsborough.

“The players stepped up and wanted to take a penalty, the keeper made good saves and that’s all it was.

“If you ask me to comment on the 90 minutes of football, it was a game that when Carlos and I decided to have the fixture early, it was always going to be a competitive game because we had the fixture towards the end of last season and drew the game. You couldn’t split hairs between the teams.”

With chances few and far between, Bailey Peacock-Farrell made a handful of good saves and fellow debutants Lewis Wing and Dennis Adeniran impressed in midfield alongside Barry Bannan.

The back four kept Huddersfield’s attack at bay and earned a first clean sheet of the season. Their League One campaign kicks off at Charlton Athletic next week.

Moore went on: “I thought it was a high-level contest by both teams. I stood in the technical area after 20 minutes and thought that one goal would probably settle things because both teams were spot on in terms of their approach and their effort off the ball to nullify each other.

“On the ball, to get around that, we had to be slicker and cleaner with the ball. At times we moved it really, really well.