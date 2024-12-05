Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has already discussed the profile of player he wants to attract in the forthcoming January transfer window - and has now detailed the factors that could make or break that mission.

After 18 games the Owls boss sees his side sat in the midtable places of the Championship five points from the play-off places. And less than a month out from the opening of the winter window, work is ongoing behind the scenes in lining up potential deals that would bring players of big impact potential to the squad.

He’s outlined a desire to attract talented Premier League loanees to the club, with Brighton’s James Beadle and Southampton’s Shea Charles already in situ as key figures. Though he concedes injuries may change his stance, he seems to have little interest in bringing in ‘squad players’. Star youngsters from the top tier tend to be sought after with several Championship clubs likely to be keen on any such player made available.

Röhl wants to see Wednesday win out some of those battles and place themselves in a better bargaining position by continuing their rise through the division.

“If you’re looking for a good player then of course a lot of clubs would fight for this player,” he said. “We can influence a lot of it with our position in the table. I said this many times now, the situation last year was different to this year. It makes us more attractive to the players, we are playing more up than down and this is helpful.

“The example of some loans players from last year and this year shows we can develop and improve players and this will be helpful. We have to look for players that can really make the difference to us. It makes no sense to bring a squad player in, it must be a real upgrade... We will try to find some players that really help us to achieve some goals this season.”

Transfer windows require big effort across the board. Recruitment chief Kevin Beadell is central to the carrying out of plans, with the likes of Amadeux Paixao also known to have helped with deals in the last transfer window. Together with chairman Dejphon Chansiri - who provides the financing of any moves - and an analysis team helping to work on identifying potential additions, Röhl described a team effort.

He said: “There’s a responsibility in the position in the table, to be attractive, to play good football. This is the first part. Then I look with Kevin about what is possible in the market, what position we need. There is a clear mind from my part on where we need positioning and the process of what I’m looking for. Then if you are convinced in the videos of the players then you make the next step then you must convince the players about the project, the football.

“You must catch them with a human part and this is important, to have a relationship with the player. And then it is about the club, to make the environment, the budget to bring players here. This is a key part. It means every member of the club will play their part to bring a new player here, it is not a one man show of course. The manager is obviously important for a player but you have to look at the full picture and the club is involved to get the deal done.”