Bruno Fernandes gives Sheffield Wednesday title hope with big Yorkshire derby win

The Owls are currently third in the Professional Development League North after 19 games, and find themselves just six points away from leaders, Birmingham City, with a game in hand on the Blues.

Andy Holdsworth’s men took an early lead at Oakwell Training Ground thanks to Bruno Fernandes, who grabbed a 15th-minute opener to set the visitors on course for victory, however they were pegged back in the 71st minute as Aiden Marsh scored what looked to be the goal that would secure a point for the Reds.

Fernandes wasn’t going to let that happen, though, and in the dying moments of the tie he raced through on goal to find a winner, meaning three points for the Owls while other results went their way as well.

Second-placed Sheffield United were held by fourth-placed Fleetwood Town and had to finish the game with 10 men, while Birmingham dropped points last week – also against Fleetwood – as a race for top spot begins to open up for those below them.

Holdsworth’s side have 11 games left to play this season, including this week’s clash with Coventry City, and there will be renewed hope that they can topple at least one of either United or Birmingham in order to finish in the top two and progress to the play-offs where a PDL South team would await them.

This was Wednesday's XI on the day: