Barnsley are ‘in ongoing discussions’ over a three-game suspension slapped on midfielder Adam Phillips in their Wembley defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, according to Tykes CEO Khaled El-Ahmad.

The 25-year-old midfielder was deemed to have lost control of a second half challenge on Lee Gregory that earned him a straight red card from Tim Robinson, a decision that was confirmed via VAR and that incensed Barnsley figures.

The decision was debated strongly in the media as was a decision not to award Barnsley a penalty for a clash between Gregory and defender Liam Kitching, with many onlookers suggesting Michael Duff’s side could fairly feel hard done-by.

More than two weeks on and asked whether they had appealed the red - which carries an automatic three-game suspension that Phillips would have to observe from the start of competitive matches next season - the Barnsley Chronicle have reported that El-Ahmed said only that the club were in ‘ongoing discussions’.

Quite what that means remains to be seen but leaves open the possibility that Barnsley have in fact lodged an appeal. As per FA rules, appeals must be applied for by clubs within two working days of a red card.

Wednesday won the match in high drama through a 123rd-minute Josh Windass header.

The Owls were also thee beneficiaries of a much-debated red card in their final match of the regular League One campaign against Derby County.

Curtis Davies was shown a red card for a foul on Marvin Johnson, an incident that allowed Michael Smith to score from the spot with what proved to be the winner.