Sheffield Wednesday welcome Bristol City to Hillsborough hoping to extend their visitors’ run of pain on the road.

The Robins will arrive ahead of the Owls on goal difference but without a win in their last six away matches - four of which have seen them fail to score. A 1-0 defeat at Coventry City over the weekend posed more questions for Liam Manning’s side, who played out a goalless draw with Wednesday at Ashton Gate earlier this season.

Wednesday boss Danny Röhl described the clash as one his side ‘have to win at home’ and invited them to bounce back from a spirited Yorkshire derby defeat at Leeds United around which a 3-0 scoreline failed to tell its tale.

Bristol City’s last away success came some 73 days ago and speaking after their defeat at Coventry, Manning explained he has no major panic over their form on the road despite continued struggles.

“No,” he said. “I want to win games. I want to win home and away, but I think priority has to be at home. You have to make sure that your home form is good, and the lads have performed really well there, and then it's about picking up as much as you can on the road. We have performed well at times away, and picked up results, so we can do it. And again I think that is the opportunity that we've got on Wednesday.”

The Robins’ Bermudan striker Nakhi Wells is no stranger to Hillsborough having played 17 times against Wednesday - most memorably for Huddersfield Town in their 2017 Championship play-off semi-final success at S6.

"Firstly it's important we dissect today," admitted the 34-year-old former Bradford City striker. "We look at and see what went wrong, we see what went right but then Wednesday is a new challenge, a new opposition and a team that poses different threats.

"The manager will have put a game plan together, but most importantly, we have to look at ourselves from today and try and right those wrongs going into Wednesday. That's the fortunate thing with the Championship, the games come thick and fast so we can't dwell too much. We'll be disappointed, we'll be hurt heading back to Bristol and we'll be ready come Wednesday."