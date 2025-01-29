Bristol City boss reveals refereeing admission after Sheffield Wednesday mistakes
The Robins boss was critical of referee, James Linington, after their 2-2 draw with the Owls last week, saying that he ‘had a tough night’ at Hillsborough, whilst also speaking his mind about the state of the ‘terrible’ pitch at S6 as well.
Manning’s side twice came back from behind as Nakhi Wells and Ross McCrorie cancelled out goals from Djeidi Gassama and Di’Shon Bernard, but they felt that the second - from Bernard - shouldn’t have counted due to a foul on Scott Twine in the build-up, something that he says the report confirmed.
He thought Twine was hard done by in general in South Yorkshire, it would appear, and though it doesn’t change the result, Manning did explain after beating Blackburn Rovers 2-1 that mistakes had been made - regarding the midfielder and elsewhere on the field.
The City boss said, "He had a frustrating evening the other night, to which the officials came back and kind of put their hands up. They got quite a few wrong the other night, including the foul for the goal... We got a report back saying there were a couple of fouls that weren't given including the goal at Sheffield Wednesday."
Both sides went on to win their next game following the draw at Hillsborough, and will be hoping to follow that up with another victory this coming weekend as their hunt for a top six spot continues.
