‘Bring on Sheffield United,’ roars Steve Bruce after Sheffield Wednesday’s victory over Brentford

Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce is relishing the prospect of his first Steel City derby after the Owls' impressive 2-0 victory over Brentford.

Wednesday head into Monday's tussle with their local rivals in good heart after brushing aside the Bees thanks to a Steven Fletcher double.

Owls boss Steve Bruce.

Bruce, who was booked in the first half for stepping out of his technical area and gesticulating to the linesman, said: "This is the reason why I came back and off my holidays. It is what gets the juices flowing.

"He (Chris Wilder, Sheffield United's manager) has done a marvellous job and I'm sure all the Wednesday fans will say that. They won't like hearing me say it but he has done a grand job.

"It is a great game for the city. It should be a classic and let's enjoy the spectacle."

Bruce described their showing against the Bees "as the most complete performance since i have been here".

"I felt comfortable throughout," he said. "I thought we defended and passed it well. We got after the ball well and we played with that intensity."

Victory moved the Owls up to 12th, just six points off the play-off positions.

Bruce said: "All of a sudden we are sixth in the table in terms of form.

"It (the play-offs) is a tall order. However, we have some big games to play and we are not going to give up that's for sure.

"We are on a good run. We are unbeaten in seven. There is still all to play for."

The Wednesday chief expects Achraf Lazaar to be out of action for a number of weeks after the left-back limped off with a hamstring injury.

"Hindsight is a wonderful thing but maybe I should have protected him a bit because he has done a hamstring and it doesn't look perfectly good to be honest," said Bruce, who confirmed Lucas Joao missed out with a knee problem.