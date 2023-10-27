It would take someone with a very short memory to not recall the very definite impact Sheffield Wednesday supporters can have on the pitch at Hillsborough.

On May 18, 2023, the players of Peterborough United were melted by the intense Owls support from the terraces, resulting in a historic evening that will be remembered as a marker for the impact achievable by a passionate and in-sync club.

To expect repeated atmospheres like the one created that night would be unrealistic, of course. However, by aligning with a key aspect of what new manager Danny Röhl aims to implement at S6, Wednesday fans can regularly and directly influence their team’s performance and put pressure on the opposition once again.

In just 10 days at the club, Wednesday is showing signs of progress in the new manager’s desire to press high and regain possession high up the pitch. While every team approaches it differently, major proponents of the ‘high press’ system often rely on their home crowds to energize their efforts off the ball, increasing the pressure on opponents, and, in Röhl’s words, providing ‘fresh air’ to players initiating a second or third wave of press.

Röhl commented on the role supporters can play in Wednesday’s efforts in the opposition half, saying, “For sure. If you are pressing high and winning the ball, with the crowd behind you, you can have energy on the pitch and from the stands. This creates a second wave; players start the first action, and the fans can provide the fresh air to do it repeatedly. It is crucial for our style of football.”

Röhl will experience his first time in the Hillsborough dugout on Sunday when South Yorkshire rivals Rotherham United visit for a crucial clash between two struggling Championship sides. The fan base has already left a significant impression on the 34-year-old, who spoke of feeling their passion in face-to-face meetings in the city.

He spoke glowingly about the supporters’ reaction to a 3-0 defeat at Plymouth Argyle, where hundreds of fans stayed until the end of the match, singing loudly throughout, and where many greeted players after the final whistle.

“This is a special thing at this club,” he said. “After a 3-0 defeat, it’s not normal to receive this kind of support from the fans. They have a good sense of what we need at the moment and the energy required to move forward. I was very impressed to see what happened after a defeat like this.”

Over 4,000 home tickets were till available for the Rotherham clash as of a count via the club’s website on Friday afternoon. Röhl emphasized the importance of a busy, lively home support on what could be a ‘special Sunday.’