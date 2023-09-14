Goalkeeper Devis Vasquez has been the subject of a testing start to life at Sheffield Wednesday - but with confidence behind him he is ready to press on to an impressive season at S6.

That’s the view of club captain Barry Bannan, who has seen enough from the AC Milan loanee to suggest he can get better and better in his season loan at Hillsborough.

The Colombian will return to South Yorkshire from international duty this week having watched on from the sidelines as his side registered two clean sheets from World Cup qualifiers against Honduras and Chile - the latter match saw his Owls teammate Juan Delgado emerge from the bench.

Vasquez’s last outing came before the break at Elland Road and was his standout performance in Wednesday colours, making vital saves either side of the break to earn his new side their first shut-out of the season.

“He’s been brilliant,” Bannan said. “It’s weird because in the earlier games he wasn’t at fault for any of the goals and he didn’t have much to do - apart from the goals.

“We saw what a good goalkeeper he was at Leeds, he was called into action a few times and made some good saves.

“It’s good for us, it’s good for his confidence as well. He’s done really well since he’s come in, he’s settled in well and I think he’ll be a good addition for the club going forward.”

Vasquez is one of several foreign newcomers in a change in transfer market tact at S6 this summer.

New faces from Chile, France, Holland and Senegal are among the additions to a squad that was previously all-British.

But there have been no issues settling in to life at Middlewood Road, Bannan said, with all focus now pressed on climbing the Championship table.

“His English is really good which helps with the defenders and he’s fitted in nicely,” he said on Vasquez. “A lot of the new boys have been brilliant and have settled into the changing room nicely.