'Brilliant bloke' Barry Bannan and a chat with Danny Röhl - The latest All Wednesday is out
Some might know McClure as the face of the Arctic Monkey’s debut album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’. Others will have seen him in home and away ends following the the Owls or many a year. More recently, however, people may have seen him donning a jacket with his jeans tucked into his socks - Royal Oak assistant manager, Steve Bracknall, is a popular man.
In this week’s edition of All Wednesday we managed to have a chat with both of them, discussing what it is that makes this football club so special, why they sell out away ends every week, and what Bracknall had to say to Danny Röhl when they met at ‘brilliant bloke’ Barry Bannan’s charity night earlier this year.
You can get a taste of the episode in the video at the top of the page, and click here for the full thing over on ShotsTV.
