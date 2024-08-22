Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris McClure is a well known face around Sheffield these days, but the Sheffield Wednesday fans isn’t always known by that name.

Some might know McClure as the face of the Arctic Monkey’s debut album, ‘Whatever People Say I Am, That's What I'm Not’. Others will have seen him in home and away ends following the the Owls or many a year. More recently, however, people may have seen him donning a jacket with his jeans tucked into his socks - Royal Oak assistant manager, Steve Bracknall, is a popular man.

In this week’s edition of All Wednesday we managed to have a chat with both of them, discussing what it is that makes this football club so special, why they sell out away ends every week, and what Bracknall had to say to Danny Röhl when they met at ‘brilliant bloke’ Barry Bannan’s charity night earlier this year.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...