Sheffield Wednesday target, James Beadle, may play a big part in Brighton & Hove Albion’s preseason this summer.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper enjoyed an excellent campaign in 2023/24, first on loan at Oxford United in League One and then with the Owls in the second half of the season as he stepped up a division. The Star has reported previously that Wednesday are eager to try and get him back next season.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, and a large part of the decision lays in the hands of Brighton boss, Roberto De Zerbi, who will be getting a good look at the England youth international over the summer.

The Seagulls have some exciting options in the goalkeeping department at present, with Carl Rushworth - who is three years older than Beadle - putting in a number of strong performances in goal for Swansea City on a loan of his own this past season. Both of them, it appears, will feature in preseason given that Bart Verbruggen and Tom McGill will be away with their respective national teams.

“Beadle and Rushworth are both very good goalkeepers,” he told the media. “Maybe in pre-season we start with both because Bart will play in Europe and Tom the Copa America with Canada. I will have much time to analyse both.”