Brentford victory has Aarons hungry for first Sheffield Wednesday goal

First the debut, then a start, next a goal.

Rolando Aarons has laid out his Sheffield Wednesday bucket list and has been ticking his targets off one by one.

Owls Rolando Aarons takes on Bees Ezri Konsa. Pic Steve Ellis.

The 23-year-old, who is on loan at Hillsborough from Newcastle United until the end of the season, has now made two starts in a row under Steve Bruce and saw a golden opportunity for his first Owls goal trickle agonisingly wide in Tuesday night’s match against Brentford.

But as he learned in the wait for an opportunity to make the starting line-up, patience is key.

Speaking to the Star, Aarons said: “I thought we played very well against Brentford, it was a good team performance.

“We worked hard and in the end we deserved the win. We had our chances, me included, I should have scored, I am annoyed at myself.

“I think it came off the keeper’s foot. It was a decent save but I should be scoring there. I am frustrated, and when I watch it back, it will be rattling around in my brain. Next time I will score.

“Everyone worked hard and as you can see, the fans appreciated it.

“I had to be patient for the first few games, the gaffer was telling me just to keep going. Now I have got two starts on the bounce and looking forward to the next game. Hopefully I can start again, I am buzzing.

“From the outside, you don’t know, there’s fitness and match fitness. Now I am picking up match fitness, and only going to get better and better, and be able to show people what I can do.”

And where better to draw goal scoring inspiration than in-form Steven Fletcher, who has three goals in his last two Wednesday matches.

“Fletcher is a baller,” Aarons said. “He is a good player. He showed it on Saturday and he showed it (Tuesday).

“He is capable of scoring all kinds of different goals, he is a player that we rely on for goals.

“He is great on the ball, his hold-up play is good and he scores goals.

“He does all you want from your number nine.”