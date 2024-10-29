Brentford manager reveals Danny Röhl visit and namedrops 'remarkable' Owls star

Brentford manager, Thomas Frank, has praised Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, and namedrops Owls star with ‘remarkable’ left foot.

Wednesday take on Brentford in the Carabao Cup later this evening as the two sides look to try and book their spot in the quarterfinal of the competition, and Frank spoke highly of the Owls, their manager and their captain in the build-up to the fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium.

He revealed that Röhl came to visit them at Brentford during his time as assistant to Hansi Flick when they were in charge of the German national team, calling his achievements in last season’s great escape ‘more than impressive’. He also discussed the importance of keeping Barry Bannan quiet if they come up against him.

Speaking ahead of the tie, Frank said, “Danny Röhl has done a top job there - he actually came to see us around 18 months ago, when he was assistant manager of the German national team, and we had a good talk about football. What he did in terms of saving them last year and turning it around was more than impressive. And they’ve had a decent start to this season.

“Sheffield Wednesday is a massive club - they’re now building, they’re a well-structured team, they know what they want to do - I expect a difficult game. From our Championship days, one of my favourite players then was Bannan, I think he’s a top player and we’ll need to close him down... He’s a top player. His left foot is remarkable and he can dictate any game. If we are not closing him down or not aware of him, he can cause us problems.

“Sheffield Wednesday are very good on the counter and very good at playing direct, they play early in behind, they have good runners. They have good offensive structure in everything they do. They also have great physicality on their set-pieces too, which is something we need to be aware of."

The two teams face off at 8pm this evening in a televised fixture down in the capital, and after beating League Two, League One and Championship opposition en route to this stage in the competition Wednesday will be looking to complete the set by seeing off the Bees.