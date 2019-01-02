BREAKING: Steve Bruce confirmed as new Sheffield Wednesday manager

Have your say

Steve Bruce has officially been confirmed as the new manager of Sheffield Wednesday.

The 58-year-old replaces Jos Luhukay, who was axed last month after a run of just one win in ten games.

Steve Bruce, Sheffield Wednesday's new manager.

However, Bruce will not take charge of the team until February 1 due to prior personal commitments during January.

Bruce’s coaches Stephen Clemence and Steve Agnew also arrive at Hillsborough and will take the team until Bruce arrives next month.

Bruce has won promotion from the Championship four times, twice with Birmingham and twice with Hull.

His most recent post was at Aston Villa where he was dismissed last October.

