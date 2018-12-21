BREAKING: Sheffield Wednesday sack manager Jos Luhukay

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday have sacked manager Jos Luhukay, The Star understands.

The former Hertha Berlin and Borussia Monchengladbach chief leaves the Owls in 18th position, just five points above the Championship relegation zone.

Luhukay had only been in charge since January, having succeeded Carlos Carvalhal at Hillsborough.

Despite inheriting an injury-ravaged squad, the Dutchman guided Wednesday to a 15th-placed finish last term.

After a sluggish start to the 2018/19 campaign, Luhukay turned the Owls' results around and the club went into the second international break occupying the final play-off berth.

But the Owls have slipped into the bottom half of the division after winning just one of their last 10 outings, with angry Wednesdayites calling for Luhukay's head in recent weeks.

Sources close to Wednesday say Luhukay held talks with chairman Dejphon Chansiri about his position this morning.

Luhukay did not take charge of this afternoon's training session, with his assistant Remy Reynierse and first-team coach Lee Bullen overseeing first-team matters. Bullen also deputised for Luhukay in the pre-match press conference.

Luhukay took charge of 48 Wednesday matches, with his win ratio just 33.33%

Bullen is expected to take charge of the team when they entertain Preston North End tomorrow.