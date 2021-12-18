The winger, who was perhaps the standout player in a busy preseason schedule with the Owls, has not had a great deal of luck in his short time in South Yorkshire but has shown glimpses of his undoubted potential – his goalscoring performance in their 2-2 home draw with Wycombe Wanderers the headline example.

Of all the players signed by Darren Moore in the summer it was perhaps Shodipo that was the biggest banker in terms of possible success, given his efforts at Oxford United in League One last season.

But an injury suffered just 34 minutes into his Owls career that forced him out of the start of the season set him back. Though they play the same position in a different way, the emergence of Theo Corbeanu seems to have set him back further still.

Left frustrated by limited opportunities that saw him start just two in eight league matches as September turned into November, he sought out his manager for a clearer idea of how to impress. It was a show of willing rewarded with that Wycombe start.

“I've been frustrated, I can't lie,” Shodipo said. “I've had limited game time and I just want to play every game and score goals and create goals and excite the fans. I want to have that opportunity to play. I have been frustrated at times but it's been a mix. Hopefully I can kick on now.

“I'm very keen to show myself and shine. I just want to show the gaffer why he brought me here. I'm still yet to do that and I feel like that's going to come now.”

As a Covid-enforced break slows matters at Sheffield Wednesday, Shodipo is one of a handful of players that – providing they are fit and well – could benefit from the pause to use it as an opportunity to take a breath and go again.

Sheffield Wednesday's on-loan winger Olamide Shodipo has impressed in recent outings.